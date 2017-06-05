Barbasol Championship looks for 1K volunteers for tournament

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Professional golfers and fans of golf are being encouraged to register to volunteer for the third annual Barbasol Championship.

According to organizers, they are looking for more than 1,000 volunteers.

The tournament is from July 20-23 at Opelika's Grand National Lake Course on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

People can register online by clicking here.

