Columbus Government Center fountain shuts down

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – If you've been in Uptown Columbus recently, you may have noticed one fountain is not working.

The fountain right outside of the Government Center is currently shut down.

Officials from Columbus Public Works tells WTVM the fountain was shut down due to a leak.

Because some swimming pools across the Fountain City needed repairs, officials decided to take those repairs as a higher priority than the fountain.

By the end of the month, city officials hope to figure out the cause of the leak and have it back up and running.

