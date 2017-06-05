Phenix City crash victim remembered for career in broadcast engineering

We are learning more about the deceased victim, Frank McLemore and his wife, Erin following a police chase in Phenix City on Saturday.

The chase ended in a deadly crash involving innocent bystanders along 14th Street.

The couple was reportedly on the way to their granddaughter's engagement party at the time of the crash. There has been a huge outpouring of love and support for the couple throughout the Chattahoochee Valley since the accident.

Derrick Greene, Senior Vice President of Programming, iHeartMedia says he first met Frank McLemore when he came to IHeartMedia.

"Frank was here before I got here. He was an engineer here 20 plus years. I came in, and he welcomed me with open arms. The Broadcast community is really going to miss him," said Greene.

The McLemore's are very well-known in Columbus and surrounding areas.

Frank McLemore spent years working within the radio and broadcast community as an engineer across the Chattahoochee Valley.

He was also an Engineer with the Federal Communications Commission, worked with PMB radio group in Columbus, and various television stations in the area.

"He climbed a lot of these towers around here. He helped out all of the radio groups in this market. No matter whether he was working here or not, he was the first one to raise his hand to help you out if you had an issue with any of your equipment. He's just an awesome guy," said Greene.

His wife, Erin remains in UAB Hospital in Birmingham where she is in the ICU and is listed in serious condition.

Click here for a closer look at the suspects, the chase, and hear community reaction.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.