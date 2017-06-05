Lee County Sheriff's Office investigate child's death

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is calling a death investigation suspicious.

The investigation comes after a 15-month-old boy was found unresponsive early Saturday morning in his home on Pierce Road in the Huntington Hills Subdivision north of Phenix City.

Detective Van Jackson says the child's death is 'suspicious' due to his age and bruises that were found on his body.

Investigators are conducting interviews and anyone with information can call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7150.

