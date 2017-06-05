Residents react to dangers of high-speed police pursuits following deadly crash

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – More reaction from people in Phenix City in the wake of a deadly high-speed chase that killed one man and severely injured his wife.

As family and friends remember Frank McLemore, folks are bringing attention to the dangers of high-speed chases.

News Leader 9 asked people in several businesses near the intersection of 14th Street and 17th Avenue what they think about Saturday's deadly crash.

Off-camera, they said they understand law enforcement has a job to do, however, they're not sure if engaging in a high-speed chase is the safest option.

At this stage in the investigation, we've confirmed Columbus police pursued 18-year-olds Dezhaun Dumas and Robert Fletcher believed to have been driving a stolen car.

The suspects then crossed the Chattahoochee River, entered Phenix City, and at some point in the chase, crashed into the McLemore's blue SUV, severely injuring Erin, and killing her husband Frank McLemore.

One employee at a store right on this intersection did not want her identity revealed but said she thinks police need to consider the bigger picture in terms of others' safety.

"I feel like, if the police officers are more concerned with the suspect, they also forget about the community and the traffic that is traveling in the community. You can't forget about the community. I understand you're trying to catch this person, but you have to think about other, innocent people."

News Leader 9 has reached out to Phenix City and Columbus Police for statements on why they decided to pursue the two suspects. We have not received a response.

