PLEASE SHARE: Columbus Police investigating possible kidnapping

C.P.D. says van boy was pulled into looks similar to this

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police say are searching for a 10 year old boy witnesses say was pulled into a white van.

Officers say the boy was riding his riding bike on Ventura Drive around 8:00 p.m. Monday when a black man in his late 30s or early 40s pulled him into the van. The vehicle is described as a white utility van that has a blue or red ladder on the top, and a second ladder on the left back door. The rear windows are also rectangular shaped, and are described as having a "limo tint."

Police say the van also has a Georgia license plate with a "K" as one of the letters.

The boy pulled into the van is said to be white with black hair. Officers say he was wearing an orange shirt and jeans. He was last seen riding a green bike with two 12 year old boys.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Columbus police at (706) 653-3400.

