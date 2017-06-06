UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe; white van belongs to - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe; white van belongs to relative

By Tyler Jeski
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police say they have located the missing 10-year-old boy who witnesses say was pulled into a white van. 

The apparent kidnapping happened at the intersection of Ventura Drive and Bellanca Street around 8 p.m. on Monday. 

"We want to especially thank the community for your tips, calls, and effort in assisting us with locating the child," police said in a release. 

The person operating the van has been identified and is a relative. The child was found safe. 

