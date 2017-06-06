Columbus firefighters battle early morning house fire - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus firefighters are battling a house fire that happened on the 200 block of 21st Avenue that happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday. 

The house fire spread to two adjacent homes and caused minor exterior damage. There was no evidence found of a working smoke detector. 

Firefighters confirmed no one was injured. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.  

