Auburn man sentenced for beating 5-year-old stepdaughter to death

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The man found guilty of brutally beating his 5-year-old stepdaughter has been sentenced.

George Barton has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Barton was found guilty last week of killing his stepdaughter, Caley Presley after beating her with a belt in June 2015.

