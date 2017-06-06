Trial set for Upatoi triple murder suspects

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The trial date has been set for three murder suspects accused of killing three members of a Upatoi family.

A pre-trial status hearing held for Rufus Burks, Javarceay Tapley, and Raheam Gibson Tuesday morning revealed that the trial will begin on Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.

The three suspects are e accused of killing Gianne Lindsey, her uncle Caleb Short, and her grandmother Gloria Short in their Upatoi home in January 2016.

News Leader 9 will bring you the very latest once the trial begins.

RELATED: Special Coverage - Upatoi triple murder investigation

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.