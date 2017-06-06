Man arrested following deadly police chase in Phenix City appears in court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One of the men arrested following a deadly police chase appeared before a judge Tuesday.

The judge could not easily determine if Robert Fletcher's case had a probable cause of guilt.

Police say Fletcher was the passenger in the stolen SUV that led officers on a chase Saturday and crashed into Frank Mclemore on 14th street in Phenix City killing him.

He's facing probation violation charges in Muscogee County and other charges in Russell County.

Police say Dezhuan Dumas was the driver and he's facing murder charges.

Fletcher's case goes to Superior Court.

RELATED: 2 arrested, 1 dead following Saturday high-speed chase, crash in Phenix City

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.