Man arrested following deadly police chase in Phenix City appears in court

Columbus Police say they have located the missing 10-year-old boy who witnesses say was pulled into a white van.More >>
One of the men arrested following a deadly police chase appeared before a judge Tuesday.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The trial date has been set for three murder suspects accused of killing three members of a Upatoi family.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is calling a death investigation suspicious.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The man found guilty of brutally beating his 5-year-old stepdaughter has been sentenced.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
The feature is part of the new iOS 11 operating software. If you are a passenger, you can disable it.More >>
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
