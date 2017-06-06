Eufaula PD needs your help identifying burglary suspects

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – The Eufaula Police Department needs your help identifying a group of men who were caught on camera burglarizing homes in a neighborhood.

In a video posted on the Eufaula Police Department’s Facebook page, a group of men was seen carrying handguns burglarizing a home in the Shadow Moss area of Eufaula. The homeowner was not home at the time of the burglary.

The incident happened Sunday night as the suspects were seen wearing hoodies and ball caps. If you see any of these people, do not approach them as they are considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you recognize any of these people, you are asked to call the Eufaula Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 334-687-1200.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.