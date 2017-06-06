ABC News: Comey will stop short of saying Trump obstructed justice in Flynn probe

WASHINGTON (WTVM/ABC NEWS) – There will be much in former FBI Director James Comey’s upcoming congressional testimony that will make the White House uncomfortable, but he will stop short of saying the president interfered with the agency's probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a source familiar with Comey's thinking told ABC News.

Comey is scheduled to testify publicly for the first time since he was fired at a hearing in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The appearance will mark Comey's first public comments since Trump abruptly fired him last month.

The New York Times first reported last month that Trump asked Comey to shut down the Flynn investigation.

