East Alabama Medical Center appoints new CEO

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a critically missing woman.More >>
If you were traveling along Milgen Road Tuesday, you may have experienced an unexpected delay.More >>
Cosmetology students with Virginia College in Columbus did a little good for the community. Students offered free haircuts, styling, manicures, pedicures, eyebrow waxing, and makeovers to cancer survivors.More >>
An Alabama inmate has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to keep his execution on hold as he and other inmates challenge the state's lethal-injection procedures.More >>
Students at the Georgia Film Academy from Columbus State University have begun their internships on a movie being filmed in Columbus.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >>
Doctors knew baby Carleigh had gestational diabetes, so would be a little bit large.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
