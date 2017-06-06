East Alabama Medical Center appoints new CEO

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The East Alabama Medical Center has officially appointed a new CEO.

The hospital’s Board of Directors appointed Laura Grill to succeed Terry Andrus, who will be retiring after 38 years of service in October 2018.

Grill has worked at EAMC for 25 years and will take on additional responsibilities in October 2017, then assume full CEO responsibilities on October 2018.

Grill, who is a registered nurse and who came to EAMC as the director of cardiology in 1992, has served as executive vice president since 2007. She will become only the 7th CEO in the hospital’s history, which dates back to 1952.

