Columbus cosmetology students give makeovers to cancer survivors

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Cosmetology students at Virginia College in Columbus did a little good for the community.

Students offered free haircuts, styling, manicures, pedicures, eyebrow waxing, and makeovers to cancer survivors.

“We have had several keep in over the years and tell us about their battles. It's very inspiring and humbling. What we like to do is uplift them,” said Carla Goodwin-Chaney, Program Director of Cosmetology.

Tuesday is National Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day.

