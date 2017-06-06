CSU-GA Film Academy student interns begin work on movie being shot in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Students at the Georgia Film Academy from Columbus State University have begun their internships on a movie being filmed in Columbus.

The internship officially began on Monday and we have been told filming will take place for the next month.

Internships are a part of the Georgia Film Academy Certification and is needed to graduate. Click here to learn more about the Georgia Film Academy.

Last month we reported that Georgia was listed as the number one film location worldwide, even beating out Hollywood.

Some notable movies that were filmed in Georgia the past year are Baywatch, Captain America: Civil War, Hidden Figures, and Ride Along 2, just to name a few.

Movies that were filmed in the Chattahoochee Valley in the past include: Need For Speed, Lawless, The Phenix City Story, and We Were Soldiers.

The state said that in 2015, Georgia-based film and television productions generated an economic impact of $6 billion.

Georgia offers qualifying productions a 20% tax credit, plus an additional tax credit of 10% for productions that embed a Georgia promotional logo in the film's title or credits.

