CPD needs your help finding critically missing woman

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a critically missing woman.

Angela Winder’s family is concerned about her and reports that she is possibly endangered.

Winder, 44, was last seen by family members about 1 p.m. Tuesday in east Columbus.

She drives a 2014 Nissan Maxima with Georgia Tag PZN3217.

Angela was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, brown stretch pants, and brown shoes. Angela Winder’s hair is currently shoulder length.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Angela Winder please notify the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.

