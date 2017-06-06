Bullying, cyber bullying forum held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The first stop the bullying Muscogee County meeting looking to teach everyone how to prevent and stop bullying.

Different community leaders and parents were in attendance at the Mildred Terry Library in Columbus.

They were able to brainstorm ideas and suggestions on the issue.

A few parents whose kids have experienced bullying also got the chance to tell their stories and offer ideas.

Organizers say they believe it was a success.

“This is the first chance that the public will have to really sit down and voice their concerns in front of some leaders in the community who are going to be with us today to listen and that's their chance to have their voice heard,” said Audra Nesseth, co-founder of Stop the Bullying Muscogee County.

The group is looking to have these meetings monthly. They are hoping they will be held at Midtown Medical Center.

