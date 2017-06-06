6 Troup County schools added to free breakfast, lunch program

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Troup County School System has added new schools to the Community Eligibility Program list offering free breakfast and lunch.

The new schools who have been added are Bert Weathersbee Elementary, Ethel W. Kight Elementary, Franklin Forest Elementary, Hogansville Elementary, West Point Elementary, and Whitesville Road Elementary

This is part of a national feeding program making it easier for high-need schools to serve free breakfast and lunch to all students.

All students at the six identified schools receive free breakfast and lunch. Families at the 6 CEP schools do not have to complete school lunch forms.

A total of 40 other counties in Georgia is also expanding free meals including Muscogee and Meriwether counties.

