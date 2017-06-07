Lions look to clinch third place - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Lions look to clinch third place

By Dave Platta, Sports Director
Kyle Griswould returns interception for TD versus Corpus Christi Rage. Kyle Griswould returns interception for TD versus Corpus Christi Rage.
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Columbus Lions are on a roll right now. 

The Lions have posted four straight dominating wins to move to 7-3, one victory away from clinching third seed in the National Arena League playoffs. 

Last Saturday night's win over the Corpus Christi Rage was definitely one for the books. The offense might have failed to score on their first drive, but the next eight times they got their hands on the ball they scored touchdowns.

They could have had more, except the defense got into the scoring act themselves with four pick-sixes thanks to stellar work by the secondary. And let’s not forget the defensive line, who came up with four sacks, seven of them by Logan Ingle.

This is the very definition of On-A-Roll, perfect timing for their third-place showdown with the Monterrey Steel.

“Throughout the whole season I've been adjusting the roster,” head coach Jason Gibson said. “Now I think everybody that's on the field genuinely cares about the guy beside him. And when you have that, it doesn't matter what players you sign or how much you pay them. Once you get a good team they play well together.”

“We play for our brothers next to us,” echoed defensive back Kyle Griswould, who had one of those pick-sixes last Saturday. “We fight, fight every day in practice to get each other better. When one gets going, like Logan did, he fires us up in the back end.”

The Lions look to really get fired up with playoff seeding on the line. Their game with the Steel is scheduled for Monday night at 8 pm ET at Arena Monterrey in Mexico.

