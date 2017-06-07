Copy-Trump announces FBI director nominee on Twitter

(RNN) - President Donald Trump used his favorite platform Wednesday to announce he would nominate attorney Christopher A. Wray as the next director of the FBI.

He called Wray "man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter, and Trump promised more details to follow.

Wray chairs the King & Spalding Special Matters and Government Investigations Practice Group. He served from 2003 to 2005 as the Assistant Attorney General in charge of the U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Division.

He also served as the attorney for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the "BridgeGate" scandal.

