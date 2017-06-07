Storm Team 9: Drier air will slowly move in today. Details on the outcome here!

City leaders have only weeks left to approve the fiscal budget for 2018. This, after making, even more, changes to the proposal during Tuesday’s council meeting.More >>
The Troup County School System adding new schools to the Community Eligibility Program list offering free breakfast and lunch.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a critically missing woman.More >>
Students at the Georgia Film Academy from Columbus State University have begun their internships on a movie being filmed in Columbus.More >>
An Alabama inmate has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to keep his execution on hold as he and other inmates challenge the state's lethal-injection procedures.More >>
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
President Donald Trump used his favorite platform Wednesday to announce he would nominate attorney Christopher A. Wray as the next director of the FBI.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
When the waitress was arrested on assault and possession charges, she told police she had another bag of cocaine in her bra.More >>
Six-year-old child confirmed dead in West Columbia house fire.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
