Storm Team 9: Drier air will slowly move in today. Details on the outcome here!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today will begin our transition into much drier weather but it's going to be a slow one. Clouds and a chance of rain will stick with us through the morning and early afternoon. A few more peaks of sunshine are possible this afternoon as the drier air begins to take over. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 80s.

Tomorrow will be a partly cloudy day with low humidity values. By Friday, the sunshine returns, pushing highs in the mid to upper 80s in many spots. Look for upper 80s and lower 90s by the weekend with a mostly sunny and dry Saturday, but an increase in clouds on Sunday. We'll mention a small rain chance Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

For next week temperatures will stay in the upper 80s with an increase in rain chances. Once again, coverage will be in the 30-40% range through most of the week.

