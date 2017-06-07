Valley police in search of Waffle House armed robbery suspect

An armed robbery was reported at a Valley, AL Waffle House June 7.

The suspect allegedly entered the Waffle House located at 2800 20th Ave. at around 6:50 a.m. and confronted the store manager with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early 20's approximately 160-180 pounds. He was wearing a black mask, black hoodie-styled top, black sweat pants, blue or black and white shorts, and black high-topped sneakers with white soles.

He was last seen running into the neighborhood behind the restaurant.

If anyone has any information concerning the crime, please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.

