GA Department of Insurance investigates fraud ring

The Georgia Department of Insurance is investigating an insurance fraud ring that spans across three cities in West Georgia.

Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens is calling this one of the largest auto insurance fraud rings in the state of Georgia.

More than 26 people are under investigation throughout in Columbus, Lumpkin, and Richland. A total of 10 people has been arrested for filing false auto insurance claims.

All 26 people will be prosecuted by the Muscogee County district attorney's office. All 26 suspects are facing a total of 326 charges, ranging from insurance fraud, racketeering and identity fraud.

The suspects reportedly purchased liability insurance and backed out of driveways into other cars. The allegedly reported the false accidents to insurance companies. The payout was $155,925 from 12 different insurance companies. Insurance companies victimized by the scam included GEICO, State Farm, Nationwide, Safe Auto, Allstate, Progressive, USAA, Georgia Farm Bureau, Safeway, Everest National, Direct Auto, and General Insurance.

Warrants have been issued for the following suspects:

Devonta Waddy, 24 – Lumpkin, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

23 Counts of Insurance Fraud

15 Counts of Theft By Deception

13 Counts of Identity Fraud

7 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Rodney R. Lockett, 25 – Columbus, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

19 Counts of Insurance Fraud

14 Counts of Theft By Deception

11 Counts of Identity Fraud

5 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Maurice Young, 34 – Americus, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

20 Counts of Insurance Fraud

10 Counts of Theft By Deception

11 Counts of Identity Fraud

3 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Kamesha Lockett, 23 – Lumpkin, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

10 Counts of Insurance Fraud

8 Counts of Theft By Deception

6 Counts of Identity Fraud

5 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Nekito Jones, 40 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

3 Counts of Insurance Fraud

1 Counts of Theft By Deception

2 Counts of Identity Fraud

Terry Lyn Jones Johnson, 45 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

11 Counts of Insurance Fraud

10 Counts of Theft By Deception

6 Counts of Identity Fraud

3 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Jasmine D. Pollard, 24 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

7 Counts of Insurance Fraud

6 Counts of Theft By Deception

6 Counts of Identity Fraud

Jason D. Martain, 23 – Columbus, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

4 Counts of Insurance Fraud

4 Counts of Theft By Deception

3 Counts of Identity Fraud

1 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Safia A Streetman, 40 – Columbus, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

3 Counts of Insurance Fraud

2 Counts of Theft By Deception

Leroy L. Johnson, 49 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

3 Counts of Insurance Fraud

2 Counts of Theft By Deception

2 Counts of Identity Fraud

2 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

KeShawn Pollard, 23 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

2 Counts of Theft By Deception

2 Counts of Identity Fraud

2 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Kenya N. Daniels, 24 – Albany, GA

3 Counts of Insurance Fraud

3 Counts of Theft By Deception

1 Counts of Identity Fraud

Brittany C. Green, 28 - St. Marys, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

4 Counts of Insurance Fraud

2 Counts of Theft By Deception

Deidra S. Holmes, 35 – Cuthbert, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

2 Counts of Theft By Deception

1 Counts of Identity Fraud

Devonta D. Josey, 23 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

Deandre R. Nelson, 26 - Buena Vista, GA

2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

Shalawn L. Williams, 42 - East Point, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

1 Count of Identity Fraud

Timothy M. Lewis, 25 – Columbus, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

Emory C. Stevens, Jr., 27 – Columbus, GA

2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

Mackery A. Strong, 28 – Columbus, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

Corderro D. Thomas, 24 – Lumpkin, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

1 Count of Identity Fraud

Moses Jackson, 32 – Lumpkin, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

Tremaine J. Johnson, 34 - Phenix City, AL

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

Angelia E. Jones, 49 – Columbus, GA

2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

1 Counts of Theft By Deception

Chandra Michelle Jones, 44 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

1 Count of Identity Fraud

Annie P. Wright, 56 – Lumpkin, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

The director of Fraud Investigations for the state says this was a 16-month investigation and they aren't stopping until all 26 are in custody.

