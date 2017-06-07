GA Department of Insurance investigates fraud ring - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

GA Department of Insurance investigates fraud ring

By WTVM Web Team
Connect
and Marla Spence, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM) (Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM)
(Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM) (Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM)
(Source: Marla Spence/WTVM) (Source: Marla Spence/WTVM)
(Source: Marla Spence/WTVM) (Source: Marla Spence/WTVM)
(WTVM) -

The Georgia Department of Insurance is investigating an insurance fraud ring that spans across three cities in West Georgia.

Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens is calling this one of the largest auto insurance fraud rings in the state of Georgia.

More than 26 people are under investigation throughout in Columbus, Lumpkin, and Richland. A total of 10 people has been arrested for filing false auto insurance claims.

All 26 people will be prosecuted by the Muscogee County district attorney's office. All 26 suspects are facing a total of 326 charges, ranging from insurance fraud, racketeering and identity fraud.

The suspects reportedly purchased liability insurance and backed out of driveways into other cars. The allegedly reported the false accidents to insurance companies. The payout was $155,925 from 12 different insurance companies. Insurance companies victimized by the scam included GEICO, State Farm, Nationwide, Safe Auto, Allstate, Progressive, USAA, Georgia Farm Bureau, Safeway, Everest National, Direct Auto, and General Insurance.

Warrants have been issued for the following suspects: 

  • Devonta Waddy, 24 – Lumpkin, GA

1   Count of Racketeering

23 Counts of Insurance Fraud

15 Counts of Theft By Deception

13 Counts of Identity Fraud

7   Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

  • Rodney R. Lockett, 25 – Columbus, GA

1   Count of Racketeering

19 Counts of Insurance Fraud

14 Counts of Theft By Deception

11 Counts of Identity Fraud

5   Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

  • Maurice Young, 34 – Americus, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

20 Counts of Insurance Fraud

10 Counts of Theft By Deception

11 Counts of Identity Fraud

3 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

  • Kamesha Lockett, 23 – Lumpkin, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

10 Counts of Insurance Fraud

8 Counts of Theft By Deception

6 Counts of Identity Fraud

5 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

  • Nekito Jones, 40 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

3 Counts of Insurance Fraud

1 Counts of Theft By Deception

2 Counts of Identity Fraud

  • Terry Lyn Jones Johnson, 45 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

11 Counts of Insurance Fraud

10 Counts of Theft By Deception

6 Counts of Identity Fraud

3 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

  • Jasmine D. Pollard, 24 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

7 Counts of Insurance Fraud

6 Counts of Theft By Deception

6 Counts of Identity Fraud

  • Jason D. Martain, 23 – Columbus, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

4 Counts of Insurance Fraud

4 Counts of Theft By Deception

3 Counts of Identity Fraud

1 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

  • Safia A Streetman, 40 – Columbus, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

3 Counts of Insurance Fraud

2 Counts of Theft By Deception

  • Leroy L. Johnson, 49 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

3 Counts of Insurance Fraud

2 Counts of Theft By Deception

2 Counts of Identity Fraud

2 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

  • KeShawn Pollard, 23 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

2 Counts of Theft By Deception

2 Counts of Identity Fraud

2 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

  • Kenya N. Daniels, 24 – Albany, GA

3 Counts of Insurance Fraud

3 Counts of Theft By Deception

1 Counts of Identity Fraud

  • Brittany C. Green, 28 - St. Marys, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

4 Counts of Insurance Fraud

2 Counts of Theft By Deception

  • Deidra S. Holmes, 35 – Cuthbert, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

2 Counts of Theft By Deception

1 Counts of Identity Fraud

  • Devonta D. Josey, 23 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

  • Deandre R. Nelson, 26 - Buena Vista, GA

2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

  • Shalawn L. Williams, 42 - East Point, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

1 Count of Identity Fraud

  • Timothy M. Lewis, 25 – Columbus, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

  • Emory C. Stevens, Jr., 27 – Columbus, GA

2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

  • Mackery A. Strong, 28 – Columbus, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

  • Corderro D. Thomas, 24 – Lumpkin, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

1 Count of Identity Fraud

  • Moses Jackson, 32 – Lumpkin, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

  • Tremaine J. Johnson, 34 - Phenix City, AL

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

  • Angelia E. Jones, 49 – Columbus, GA

2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

1 Counts of Theft By Deception

  • Chandra Michelle Jones, 44 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

1 Count of Identity Fraud

  • Annie P. Wright, 56 – Lumpkin, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

The director of Fraud Investigations for the state says this was a 16-month investigation and they aren't stopping until all 26 are in custody.

 Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly