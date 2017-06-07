GA Dept. of Insurance investigates fraud ring

The Georgia Department of Insurance is investigating an insurance fraud ring that spans across three cities.

More than 26 people are under investigation throughout in Columbus, Lumpkin, and Richland. Ten people have been arrested for filing false auto insurance claims.

The suspects reportedly purchased liability insurance and backed out of driveways into other cars. The allegedly reported the false accidents to insurance companies. The payout was $155,925 from 12 different insurance companies.

