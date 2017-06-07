Police investigate shooting at LaGrange home

A shooting was reported June 6 at 115 Fanning St. Police responded to the shooting at approximately 11:30 p.m.

The residence was occupied at the time of the incident, but no one was hurt. This is currently an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Investigations Section.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Lagrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

