1 dead following crash on Hwy. 280 near Lee Rd. 249

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – One person has died following a single-car accident on Highway 280 South in Lee County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The accident happened near Lee Road 249 before 9 a.m. CT.

The passenger was the person who died and the driver sustained serious injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.

