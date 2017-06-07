Man driving stolen SUV in Phenix City fatal chase, crash to appear in court

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) –The man reportedly behind the wheel of a stolen SUV that led police on a high chase which ended in a deadly crash is now behind bars.

Dezhaun Dumas, 19, is set to make his first court appearance Friday morning at 9.

Police say the 19-year-old drove the SUV that crashed into Frank McLemore's car Saturday, killing him on 14th Street in Phenix City.

The chase started in Columbus where Dumas is facing charges of theft and eluding police.

Dumas is also charged with murder in Russell County.

A second suspect, 18-year-old Robert Fletcher, was in the car with Dumas at the time of the chase and crash. Fletcher was charged with theft by receiving and violation of probation charges. Fletcher appeared in Recorder's Court Tuesday and his case was bound over to Superior Court.

