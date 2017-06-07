SEGMENT: Columbus woman appears on new ABC show "Funderdome"

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – ABC has a new show called Funderdome which helps entrepreneurs fund their American dream.

The show, hosted by Steve Harvey, debuts Sunday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET on WTVM and a Columbus woman is a contestant on the first episode.

LaTanya Tibbs, stopped by News Leader 9 to talk more about her experience what she is doing.

Here is how the show works: Steve Harvey's Funderdome is a seed-funding competition reality series where two budding entrepreneurs go head-to-head to win over a live studio audience to fund their ideas, products or companies.

The audience represents the "customer" and, as the customer is always right, they vote to determine the winner. But the entrepreneurs will face a major dilemma: one of them is allowed to cash out and walk away for less money.

But if an entrepreneur cashes out, they forgo the opportunity to win the whole cash prize for that round—a good move if they lost the crowd vote, but a bad move if they would have won it.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.