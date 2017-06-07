Summer feeding program underway in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District is hosting its free Seamless Summer Feeding Program.

The program will go on Monday, June 5 – Thursday, July 20. Children who are 1 to 18 years of age may participate at no cost.

A person who is 19 years or older, if physically or mentally handicap and who is enrolled or participated during the school year in a public or private non-profit school program, may also qualify.

Breakfast is served from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (Monday through Thursday). All sites will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

Here are the participating locations where the meals where be served.

Arnold Middle School

Baker Middle School

Brewer Elementary School

J.D. Davis Elementary School

Dawson Elementary School

Dorothy Height Elementary School

East Columbus Magnet Academy

Early College Academy

Eddy Middle School

Forrest Road Elementary School

Fox Elementary School

Hardaway High School

Jordan High School

Key Elementary School

Lonnie Jackson Academy

MLK, Jr. Elementary School

Rigdon Road Elementary School

South Columbus Elementary School

Spencer High School

St. Mary’s Road Elementary School

Wesley Heights Elementary School

Adults may purchase meals at cost:

Breakfast - $1.50

MCSD Employee Lunch - $3.75

Other Adult Lunch - $4.50

