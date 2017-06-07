Summer feeding program underway in Muscogee County - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Summer feeding program underway in Muscogee County

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District is hosting its free Seamless Summer Feeding Program.

The program will go on Monday, June 5 – Thursday, July 20. Children who are 1 to 18 years of age may participate at no cost.

A person who is 19 years or older, if physically or mentally handicap and who is enrolled or participated during the school year in a public or private non-profit school program, may also qualify.

Breakfast is served from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.  Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (Monday through Thursday). All sites will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

Here are the participating locations where the meals where be served.

  • Arnold Middle School
  • Baker Middle School
  • Brewer Elementary School
  • J.D. Davis Elementary School
  • Dawson Elementary School
  • Dorothy Height Elementary School
  • East Columbus Magnet Academy
  • Early College Academy
  • Eddy Middle School
  • Forrest Road Elementary School
  • Fox Elementary School
  • Hardaway High School
  • Jordan High School
  • Key Elementary School
  • Lonnie Jackson Academy
  • MLK, Jr. Elementary School
  • Rigdon Road Elementary School
  • South Columbus Elementary School
  • Spencer High School
  • St. Mary’s Road Elementary School
  • Wesley Heights Elementary School

Adults may purchase meals at cost:

  • Breakfast - $1.50
  • MCSD Employee Lunch - $3.75
  • Other Adult Lunch - $4.50

