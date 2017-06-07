Rescue teams near Columbus RiverWalk searching for missing man

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Fire and EMS, and Columbus police are on the scene of a water rescue at the Chattahoochee RiverWalk.

Columbus police confirm a person is being rescued from the Chattahoochee River.

According to witnesses on scene, a person went under earlier this afternoon and never resurfaced.

Parts of the RiverWalk on the Columbus side down below the Synovus building all the way down near the area below the Dillingham Street Bridge have been blocked off with crime scene tape.

