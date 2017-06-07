Rescue teams near Columbus RiverWalk searching for missing man

The man reportedly behind the wheel of a stolen SUV that led police on a high chase which ended in a deadly crash is now behind bars.More >>
Opelika police need your help searching for several burglary suspects. Wednesday morning around 5:30 a.m., the Opelika Police Department responded to the Circle K at 1200 Columbus Parkway in reference to a robbery of an individual.More >>
Columbus Fire and EMS, and Columbus police are on the scene of a water rescue at the Columbus RiverWalk.More >>
The LaGrange Police Department is searching for the suspect responsible for a string of early morning burglaries, all within miles of each other.More >>
ABC has a new show called Funderdome which helps entrepreneurs fund their American dream. The show, hosted by Steve Harvey, debuts Sunday and a Columbus woman is a contestant on the first episode.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
A report by Forbes alleges the Trump Foundation made money off fundraisers for a children's cancer charity.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.More >>
