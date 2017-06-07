LaGrange police investigate string of burglaries

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The LaGrange Police Department is searching for the suspect responsible for a string of early morning burglaries, all within miles of each other.

Police said the suspect was caught on surveillance video provided by the businesses, while he/she commits the crime.

According to police, the suspect entered two businesses on LaFayette Parkway, Chick-fil-A, Elite Nails, and two businesses on Hamilton Road— Pure Station and Marathon gas stations, by removing glass from windows or doors.

Police said despite the suspect’s effort to conceal their identity, they are hoping someone might recognize the way the suspect walks or moves, clothing or something else that might be recognizable to someone who knows him.

If you can help identify this person or if you have any information about these crimes, police are asking the public to please contact Detective Lawson at 706-883-2620 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

