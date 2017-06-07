Opelika police searching for burglary suspects

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Opelika police need your help searching for several burglary suspects.

Wednesday morning around 5:30 a.m., the Opelika Police Department responded to the Circle K at 1200 Columbus Parkway in reference to a person who had been robbed.

The victim reported he was inside his car in the parking lot when the suspect approached him.

The suspect pulled out a black handgun and demanded the victim exit his car. The suspect got in the car and left the scene.

The suspect was accompanied by two females who were driving a charcoal Dodge Journey van. One of the females entered the store and was caught on the store’s security camera.

The male suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male between the ages of 19-30. He has a slim build and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with a logo on the front and black shorts.

The female is described as a medium skinned black female wearing blue jean shorts and an olive colored top. She is between the ages of 20-30. She weighs approximately 140-160 pounds.

The victim’s vehicle that was stolen is described as a black 2014 Dodge Dart with black rims and tinted windows. The vehicle has an Arizona tag.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect or has any information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

