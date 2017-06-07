Miracle Riders announce trip to raise money for local charities

The LaGrange Police Department is searching for the suspect responsible for a string of early morning burglaries, all within miles of each other.More >>
The Miracle Riders announced their summer trip on Wednesday morning to raise money for local children.
Columbus Fire and EMS and Columbus police are on the scene of a water rescue and recovery effort at the Chattahoochee RiverWalk.
The investigation into the death of a 15-month-old child has been officially ruled a homicide after preliminary autopsy revealed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
A new street drug is making its rounds across the state of Georgia. Officials are attempting to spread the word about the street pill as quickly as possible, in efforts to prevent any more deaths.
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny's in Texas.
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.
The autopsy results for a murdered Baton Rouge massage therapist have been released by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
President Donald Trump's son said Tuesday that he's "never seen hatred like this" and "morals have flown out the window" when it comes to attacks against his father.
