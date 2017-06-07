Miracle Riders announce trip to raise money for local charities

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Miracle Riders announced their summer trip on Wednesday morning to raise money for local children.

Riders met at the Synovus building on Bay Avenue in Columbus.

Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders will ride to the Arctic Circle in July.

The three-week ride will take the participants to Coldfoot, Alaska, the last stop on the Dalton Highway before Prudhoe Bay.

The 17 riders on motorcycles and two others following in a chase vehicle leave Columbus from the Synovus campus July 21 and travel through Canada to the Arctic Circle and back, all in three weeks. They return to a homecoming celebration in Uptown Columbus the evening of Aug. 11.

Scott Ressmeyer, the founder of Miracle riders says he is happy to see Synovus is partnering for this great cause.

“Today we're here and really pleased actually to announce that Synovus has agreed to be our presenting sponsor for the Miracle Ride to the Artic Circle. This is a venture that's going to try to change some lives for some kids right here at The Methodist Youth Homes, The Arabella's House, and The Carpenters Ranch,” Ressmeyer said.

These residential facilities provide treatment for abused, neglected, and abandoned children.

The ride began in 2009 when Ressmeyer set out alone on a ride through the 48 contiguous states to celebrate his 50th birthday and raise funds for the Children’s Hospital at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.

An additional 29 motorcyclists joined the ride over the next six years, raising more than $1 million for the hospital’s pediatric services.

After meeting their initial goal, the riders broadened their fundraising efforts to include other local services for children through the Scott’s Ride Fund they established in the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley.

The riders pay all their expenses on the trips. Collectively, they have spent more than $430,000 of their own money to participate in the rides.

