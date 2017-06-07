Possible changes to Columbus Recorder's Court under mayor's new budget

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Changes to the court system in Columbus is one of the proposals under the mayor's 2018 city budget plan.

Columbus City Council continues to go through and makes its recommendations on the budget.

A proposal from City Manager Isaiah Hugley's office suggests council add stability to recorder's court by hiring a full-time senior judge and three-part time judges. This is to solve a loss in revenue for the court.

Hugley estimates a full-time judge's salary could cost $120,000.

Other budget changes discussed at the council meeting Tuesday night included more than $1 million in amendments to Mayor Tomlinson's $267 multi-million budget proposal.

They include a raise for the city's chief appraiser and allowing the Muscogee County Marshal's Office to use money already set aside.

The budget also includes increases in city services for ambulances, business licenses, and after school programs.

