Student's pizza essay gets her into Yale, chooses Auburn University instead

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(WTVM) – A student from Tennessee is showing what she knows about business and getting acceptance letters to big universities.

Carolina Williams wrote an award-winning essay about pizza and got accepted into Yale.

She instead has chosen to go to Auburn University to study business. In an online video, Williams explains why she chose Auburn University.

Williams scored a 34 on her ACT.

Part of it was because of the essay about her love of ordering pizza.

She says she literally loves pizza and wrote about it thinking it would stand out.

The story made it on ABC's Good Morning America and Papa John's responded in a video posted on YouTube.

