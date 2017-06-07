Student's pizza essay gets her into Yale, chooses Auburn University instead

(WTVM) – A student from Tennessee is showing what she knows about business and getting acceptance letters to big universities.

Carolina Williams wrote an award-winning essay about pizza and got accepted into Yale.

I just want @PapaJohns to know that I wrote a college essay about how much I love to order their pizza and it got me into Yale ???? pic.twitter.com/lDlzEErHCn — Carolina Williams (@justcarolina22) May 9, 2017

She instead has chosen to go to Auburn University to study business. In an online video, Williams explains why she chose Auburn University.

Williams scored a 34 on her ACT.

Part of it was because of the essay about her love of ordering pizza.

She says she literally loves pizza and wrote about it thinking it would stand out.

The story made it on ABC's Good Morning America and Papa John's responded in a video posted on YouTube.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.