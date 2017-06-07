Lee County child's death ruled as homicide

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The investigation into the death of a 15-month-old child has been officially ruled a homicide after a preliminary autopsy revealed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

According to the report, 15-month-old Konner Flowers died after being struck multiple times in the abdomen causing extensive internal injuries.

On June 3, the child was found nonresponsive at a residence in Huntington Hills Subdivision off Lee Road 427 Phenix City early that morning.

The child was rushed to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, where he was pronounced dead.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, and the Lee County Coroner’s Office are investigating this case.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7150 or the Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.

