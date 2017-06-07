Troup County Sheriff's Office searching for wanted man

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted on multiple charges.

Richard Lee Hall is wanted for rape and aggravated sodomy.

If you know where Hall is, you are asked to call Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

