Residents to pay higher trash fees in Barbour County

Barbour County Commissioner Fred Cooper says his team of officials did have five companies to choose from and picked the cheapest one available in order to help customers with the cost.

This all started back in March when the former company that picked up trash for the area– Mark Dunning Industries was going to double rate their rate.

County Commissioner Fred Cooper says after seeing there were many issues with illegal dump sites in the city because no one wanted to pay the fees he knew a change needed to be made.

Cooper says he is confident this new company will provide the change county residents need.

“We are obligated by state law to provide garbage services for our customers we try to get the cheapest rate that we can for the bids we received and that’s what we did on this we went with the cheapest responsible bid to save our customers as much money as possible,” says Cooper.

We spoke with several residents in the area that didn’t want to go on camera but tell me that quote “ this increase in the cost may seem like a small amount to some but every penny matters when you’re on a fixed income.”

Those who get their trash picked up by Barbour County Solid Waste can expect to see the changes in their garbage bills starting in October.

