CSU hosts Glow-K 5k Race to benefit the Wounded Warrior Association Saturday

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Columbus State University’s Glow-K 5k Race is Saturday, June 10 at 9 p.m. 

The event is organized by CSU’s Sigma Nu fraternity to benefit the Fort Benning Wounded Warrior Association, a non-profit organization that assists local injured service members.  

 The race will be filled with glow-in-the-dark lights and runners are encouraged to wear bright, neon clothing and accessories that glow. Glow sticks, an event t-shirt, race bib, and bottled water will be provided to runners. A live DJ will have rave music playing at the finish line. 

Over the past three years, Glow-K has raised more than $30,000 for the Wounded Warrior Association. 

Participants should plan to arrive 30 minutes early to sign in. 

For more information or to register for Glow-K, click here

