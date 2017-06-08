RECALL ALERT: Winn-Dixie's Italian Style Panko Breadcrumbs recalled due to undeclared allergens

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas, recalled Winn-Dixie's Italian Style Panko Breadcrumbs due to undeclared allergens found in the product.

The product was sold in 8-ounce packages in Winn-Dixie stores in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana, and in Fresco y Mas stores in Florida. The packages have UPC code 2114000774 and “best before” dates of 08/18/2018 and 10/18/2018.

The product should be thrown away or returned to any Winn-Dixie or Fresco y Mas store.

If you have questions about the recalled product, call the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at 866-946-6349.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.