Missing man last seen in Chattahoochee River identified

As the water rescue and recovery effort for a man that was last seen in the Chattahoochee River Wednesday afternoon continues, the identity of the victim has been released.

According to a police report, the victim is 25-year-old Thomas Odom.

The search continues Thursday with a helicopter and six boats currently on site.

According to Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores, Georgia Power was asked to cut off the water flow from upstream so divers and rescuers could have an easier time searching under the water.

