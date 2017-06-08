Missing man last seen in Chattahoochee River identified

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas, recalled Winn-Dixie's Italian Style Breadcrumbs due to undeclared allergens found in the product. thrown ...More >>
As the water rescue and recovery effort for a man that was last seen in the Chattahoochee River Wednesday afternoon continues, the identity of the victim has been released.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey is giving his testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee today in Washington in what is one of the most anticipated hearings in many years.More >>
An armed robbery was reported at a Valley, AL Waffle House June 7.More >>
Columbus State University’s Glow-K 5k Race is Saturday, June 10 at 9 p.m.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey is in Washington this morning to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
An Horry County woman found an alligator at her front door Tuesday night, just before going to bed.More >>
Twelve-year-old golden retriever Molson, who was diagnosed with cancer and given just months to live, has had nonstop fun crossing off items on his bucket list, which his owner wrote for him. That included getting married.More >>
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.More >>
