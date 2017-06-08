Missing man last seen in Chattahoochee River identified, recovery effort continues

As the water recovery effort for a man that was last seen in the Chattahoochee River Wednesday afternoon continues, the identity of the man has been released.

According to a police report, the victim is 25-year-old Thomas Odom from Warner Robins. He was in Columbus visiting family.

Odom was snorkeling and got caught up in what could have been a rip current and went under just south of the 13th Street Bridge Wednesday afternoon.

The search continues Thursday with the Columbus Fire Department's Water Resue Team, the Department of Natural Resources as a helicopter and six boats are currently on site.

“There are no true underwater rescues, that’s more of a misnomer. It is more of a body recovery at this time. By the time we get our units in the water if you have been under water for more than 20 minutes. The chances are just absolutely remote that you would be found quick enough to have any type of opportunity to be saved. It is a recovery operation at this point.” Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores said.

Georgia Power was asked to cut off the water flow from upstream late Wednesday afternoon so divers and rescuers could have an easier time searching under the water.

