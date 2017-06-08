SEGMENT: Real Dad's Read

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Dads, it's the perfect time to pick out your child's favorite book and have story time.

National Real Dad's Read Day is Friday, June 8.

Rendalette Williams stopped by News Leader 9 to tell us about how special this day is and more importantly, how special it is that dads read to their children.

Click here to visit the Real Dad’s Read website for more information.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.