US Army colonel, others charged in alleged bribery scheme

ATLANTA (AP) - A U.S. Army colonel, his wife and a former defense contractor are accused of participating in what federal prosecutors call a bribery and kickback scheme connected to a Georgia military base.

Prosecutors said in a statement Thursday that Col. Anthony Roper conspired with his wife and others to seek and accept bribes in exchange for rigging more than $20 million in Army contracts to individuals and companies.

Roper is stationed at Fort Gordon near Augusta. He is charged with conspiracy, bribery, obstruction and making false statements. He faces up to 85 years in prison if convicted.

The colonel's wife and a man prosecutors say worked for a defense contracting firm face charges including conspiracy and obstruction.

It's not immediately clear if they have attorneys.

