Exclusive: Mother speaks out after babysitter arrested in death of Phenix City child

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – One man has been arrested in the death of a 1-year-old child who was found dead in a Lee County home.

Deputies arrested 48-year-old Mark Harold Hagler, of Phenix City, for the murder of 1-year-old Konner Flowers of Smiths Station.

Hagler has been charged with felony murder and torture and willful abuse of a child.

Keri Teaster says she woke up to a phone call Saturday morning with someone telling her she needed to rush over to Midtown Medical.

“I was just frantic and was wondering why I didn’t go there. I went to my grandma’s house where my son lives and that’s where my aunt told me my son was dead,” says the mother of Konnor Flowers, Keri Teaster.

“We knew he got hurt we that’s all we knew we just knew he was at a baby sitter’s house,” says father Corey Flowers.

The parents of Konnor Flowers say he was spending the night at the baby sitter’s house when this happened.

“I’ve never had no suspicion of her, there’s been plenty of people that recommended her,” says Teaster.

Teaster says she spent the day before with her son noting he was in a healthy condition when she left him.

“Just as happy as can be he didn’t have a mark on him, the investigators told me when they got there around 435 in the morning they said he had bruises all over him,” she says.

The parents learned of Hagler's arrest on Thursday.

“I want the man dead, like dead, I don’t want him just in prison, or just in jail, I want the man dead,” says Teaster.

With evidence collected by the Department of Forensic Sciences Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators identified Mark Harold Hagler, the child’s babysitter, as the offender responsible for his murder.

Hagler is being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $165,000 bond.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help pay for the burial of Konner, click here for more on how you can help.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.