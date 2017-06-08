Man arrested in death of Phenix City child

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – One man has been arrested in the death of a one-year-old child who was found dead in a Lee County home.

Deputies arrested 48-year-old Mark Harold Hagler, of Phenix City, for the murder of 1-year-old Konnor Flowers of Smiths Station.

Hagler has been charged with felony murder and torture & willful abuse of a child.

On the morning of June 3, Konner Flowers was found unresponsive inside a home off of Lee Road 427 in Huntington Hills Subdivision in Phenix City.

He was transported to and later pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, and the Lee County Coroner’s Office launched an investigation into the child’s death.

With evidence collected by the Department of Forensic Sciences Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators identified Mark Harold Hagler, the child’s babysitter, as the offender responsible for his murder.

Hagler is being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $165,000 bond.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

