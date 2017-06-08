Deputies investigate Lee County stabbing

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
A U.S. Army colonel, his wife and a former defense contractor are accused of participating in what federal prosecutors call a bribery and kickback scheme connected to a Georgia military base.More >>
Investigators say early tests show a mixture of two synthetic opioids could be responsible for a rash of drug overdoses and up to four deaths in Georgia.More >>
As the water rescue and recovery effort for a man that was last seen in the Chattahoochee River Wednesday afternoon continues, the identity of the victim has been released.More >>
Dads, it's the perfect time to pick out your child's favorite book and have story time. National Real Dads Read Day is Friday, June 8.More >>
LaGrange police are investigating after someone fired shots into a home.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
One person was killed and 30 injured after a bus wreck in Fulton County Thursday.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
One recall targets Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles manufactured from 2013 through 2017, about 437,400 autos. A second recall covers about 161,074 Hyundai Genesis and Sonata vehicles manufactured in 2015 and 2016.More >>
The man accused of killing a 12-year-old boy while he was attempting to flee from police is facing two new charges.More >>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >>
