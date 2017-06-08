LaGrange police investigate home shot up on Stonewall Street

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – LaGrange police are investigating after someone fired shots into a home.

Early Thursday morning at around 12:30, officers responded to a home on the 1000 block of Stonewall Street in reference to shots fired into an occupied home.

When police investigated the scene, a woman says she was inside her home when she heard multiple gunshots outside.

The victim says the house had been hit several times by bullets, but no one was injured.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

