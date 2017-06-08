Auburn University Chick-fil-A received award

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – It seems Chick-fil-A is very popular at Auburn University, so much they have earned an award for it.

The campus location received an award for one of two universities with more than three-million-dollars in sales for on-campus locations.

The award usually recognizes locations not on college campuses.

Auburn dining officials say the success is because of the employees at the location.

